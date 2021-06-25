Nigerian Law School Port Harcourt campus ready in six months – Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has received a formal letter of approval from the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, for the establishment of a Nigerian Law School campus in Port Harcourt.

The letter was presented to Governor Wike by the Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Professor Isa Huyatu Chiroma at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Governor Wike said it was gratifying that the Council of Legal Education and the Attorney General of the Federation have given approval to the state to assist in the establishment of a Law School in Port Harcourt, an offer which was initially rejected by the immediate past administration in the state.

The governor commended Malami for his statesmanship and commitment to the growth of legal education in Nigeria.

“This is devoid any political affiliation. I must commend him for this show of sportsmanship, for this show of leadership, that at the end of the day, it is Nigerians and Rivers people that will benefit from the establishment of this campus in Port Harcourt.”

He explained that construction work had already commenced at the site approved by the State government for the Port Harcourt campus of the Nigerian Law School. According to him, the campus will be ready in the next six months and the Certificate of Occupancy for the school is ready.

“The six months that we have given is not six years. Six months is six months. Even if any other project will be suspended, let it be suspended. This project must be finished within six months. And I also urged you to appoint a Deputy DG who should move down to Port Harcourt immediately.”

The Rivers State governor informed that some corporate organisations, including banks have expressed their readiness to build hostels and library in the campus, pending the approval of the authority of the Nigerian Law School.