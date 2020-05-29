Nigerian Navy redeploys 33 Rear Admirals, 77 Commodores

A major shakeup affecting 110 senior naval officers, has taken place in the Nigerian Navy.

To this effect, the affected officers, consisting of 33 Rear Admirals and 77 Commodores, are to steer the affairs of Naval commands, units, and training institutions across Nigeria.

The redeployment which was approved by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, was contained in a statement issued to Vanguard, by the Director of Information, Commodore Suleman Dahun, today.

Consequently, the new Chief of Policy and Plans Naval Headquarters is Rear Admiral Ifeola Mohammed, while Rear Admiral Obi Ofodile, formerly Director of Plans Defence Headquarters, has been reappointed to Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Administration.

Rear Admiral Matthew Emuekpere, who was formerly Deputy Commandant Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, has been moved to Naval Headquarters as Chief of Naval Transformation, while Rear Admiral Ahamefule Eluwa, who was a Directing Staff at National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS Kuru-Jos, resumes as Admiral Superintendent Naval Doctrine and Assessment Centre.

The re-organization according to Dahun, also affected Rear Admiral Segun Adebari who was posted to Defence Headquarters, as Director of Plans from Nigerian Navy Holdings Limited. Rear Admiral Abubakar Al-Hassan, formerly Director of Development Defence Headquarters, was appointed as Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordinance Depot, while Rear Admiral Francis Isaac, is the new Navy Secretary at Naval Headquarters.

Also, the immediate past Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordinance Depot, Rear Admiral Abdullahi Adamu, was moved to Defence Headquarters as Director of Search and Rescue; Rear Admiral Maurice Eno, who was the Admiral Superintendent Naval Doctrine and Assessment Centre, was posted to Defence Headquarters as Director of Development while Rear Admiral Frederick Ogu, formerly Navy Secretary Naval Headquarters, is the new Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command.

The statement further informed that “Surgeon Rear Admiral Lawan Adams is now the new Director Medical Services of the Nigerian Navy, while Rear Admiral Abraham Adaji who was the Director of Training Naval Headquarters, resumes as Group Managing Director of Nigerian Navy Holdings Limited. Rear Admiral Elkanah Jaiyeola, formerly Fleet Commander Headquarters Western Fleet has been appointed as Moderator at NIPSS, Kuru, Jos.

Similarly, Rear Admiral Baribuma Kole, formerly Fleet Commander Eastern Fleet, is now the Director of Foreign Liaison Desk at Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Ibikunle Olaiya, the immediate past Director of Operations Naval Headquarters, is the new Chief of Training and Operations Naval Headquarters, while Rear Admiral Othaniel Filafa moves to Naval Headquarters as Director of Veteran Affairs.

“Furthermore, Rear Admiral Akinga Ayafa has been reappointed Director Recruitment, Release and Reserve at Naval Headquarters, while Rear Admiral Nuhu Bala, resumes at Naval Headquarters as Director of Transformation. Rear Admiral Barabutemegha Gbassa, formerly the Chief Staff Officer Headquarters Logistics Command has been posted to Defence Headquarters as Director of Project Monitoring. Rear Admiral Sileranda Lassa, the immediate past Director of Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate at Naval Headquarters is the new Flag Officer Commanding Logistics Command.

Rear Admiral Danjuma Moses has been appointed as the Fleet Commander Headquarters Western Fleet while Rear Admiral Muhammad Nagenu is now the Director Project Implementation, Monitoring, and Evaluation Directorate at Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Vincent Okeke, formerly Commander Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) VICTORY has been appointed Defence Headquarters as Director of Education.

“Similarly, the new postings moved Rear Admiral Yakubu Wambai from Defence Headquarters to Naval Headquarters as Director of Training; Rear Admiral Emmanuel Beckley, has been reappointed Director Combat Policy and Tactics at Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Perry Onwuzulike resumes as the Fleet Commander Headquarters Eastern Fleet; Rear Admiral Murtala Bashir, formerly the Chief Staff Officer Headquarters Western Naval Command, moves to Naval Headquarters as Director of Operations; Rear Admiral Tanko Pani is now the Chief Staff Officer Headquarters Western Naval Command, while Rear Admiral Chukwu Okafor has been reappointed Naval Headquarters as the Hydrographer of the Nigerian Navy”.

In another development, Commodore Dahun stated that Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu, formerly Commander NNS DELTA resumes as Managing Director Nigerian Navy Hotel and Suites Limited, while Rear Admiral Monday Unurhiere, the immediate past Commander NNS JUBILEE becomes the Deputy Commandant Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

Former Commandant, Nigerian Naval College Onne, Rear Admiral Joseph Akpan resumes at Naval Headquarters (Naval Safety and Standards) as Director Records Return and Analysis. Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Olotu who was Commander NNS LUGARD, is the new Chief Staff Officer Headquarters Logistics Command.