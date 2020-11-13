Nigerian students give FG 7-day ultimatum to end varsity strike

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in conjunction with the South West Universities Students’ Union Presidents, on Thursday, issued a seven day ultimatum to the Federal Government to resolve all contending issues and end the the strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) eight months ago.

The two bodies a meeting held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, threatened that failure to achieve this would lead to a aggressive nationwide agitation and protests by students.

The South West Universities Students’ Union Presidents, however, placed a three-point demands before the powers that be. They asked for adequate funding of the educational sector, allocation of 15 to 20 per cent of Nigeria’s budget to education, and an immediate end to the incessant ASUU strikes.

The SUG presidents of Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Oloyede Abiodun; University of Ibadan, Akeju Olusegun; Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, SUG, Olabiyi Anthony, and other Students’ Union Presidents who spoke at the meeting decried the impacts of incessant ASUU strike on the future of Nigerian students.

They called for an end to such in the interest of national development.

The meeting was also attended by SUG presidents from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti (EKSU), University of Ilorin (Unilorin), and Olabisi Onabanjo University (O.O.U).