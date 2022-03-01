Nigerian students protest over ASUU strike

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has held a protest against the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The students led by the national president, Sunday Asefon, gathered on Monday morning at Unity Fountain in Abuja, displaying various placards and chanting songs of solidarity.

The protest was also held in other states including, Kofar Nasarawa, Kano State; Jos, Plateau State; Minna, Niger State; Jalingo, Taraba State; Ekiti State; Oyo State, among others.

The NANS President addressing journalists in Abuja said the protesters will match from the Unity Fountain to the Federal Secretariat before proceeding to the National Assembly.

Asefon said the students union has given the Federal Government up till the 28th of February to meet and resolve the issue with ASUU or face a national mass action by Nigerian students.

He described as unfortunate the attitude of the Federal Government who he accused of playing hide and seek with ASUU since 1999 when it signed the agreement with the academic union.

From the Unity Fountain, the Nigerian students marched to the National Assembly. They were however stopped by security operatives at the gate.

A few of the students tried to put up resistance, but they were overpowered by security agents.

NANS, last week issued a one-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to resolve its disagreement with ASUU or face a national mass action by Nigerian students across the country.

The President of the association gave the ultimatum last week Monday, in Sokoto shortly after signing the reviewed Constitution of the association at the Sokoto State Government House.

He vowed that every Nigerian student that the ASUU strike has sent home will participate in the strike and block all the Federal roads and the office of the Minister of Education and the office of the Minister of Labour should also be blocked.

According to the NANS President, “If Nigerian students are at home, office of the Minister of Education and Minister of Labour cannot be opened.”