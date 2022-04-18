Nigerian troops kill 70 ISWAP terrorists, five commanders

As part of the renewed effort to end the terrorist activities in the Sahel region, the Joint troops of the Air Components of Operation Hadin Kai and the Nigerian Air Force under the Multinational Joint Task Force have

Killed 70 Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), terrorists in the latest airstrike in the region.

Military sources revealed that the joint airstrikes were undertaken in Tumbun Rego and a training camp about 2 Km Northwest of Tumbun Rego, which also led to the elimination of 5 Key ISWAP leaders including Ibn Usman, Hani Abdullahi, Abakar Shuwa, Abu Jibrillah, and Abu Ali.

“Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions over the suspected locations around the TUMBUNS had identified significant terrorists’ movements in Tumbun Rego and another training Camp about 2 Km away from Tumbun Rego. The location also served as an abode for some top ISWAP commanders. The ISR earlier conducted on 13 April 2022 specifically sighted la large number of terrorists, a likely logistics camp, about 29 motorcycles, and 4 vehicles concealed under trees.

“They need to attack the location, thus, became inevitable so as neutralize the terrorists and soften the ground for troops of Op Lake Sanity to exploit. Using a mix of NAF and Nigerian Air Force aircraft, the aircraft attacked and bombed the location. The reliable outcome of the strike has now revealed that over 70 ISWAP terrorists were either eliminated or severely injured. Locals have also confirmed that the strikes and mop operations by the Nigerian Army under Op Lake Sanity were successful. There seems to be no hiding place for ISWAP and Boko Haram terrorists in the Northeast, especially with the capture of most of their enclaves in Sambisa Forest and the current onslaught in the Tumbuns,” the source said.

The increased coordinated and joint airstrikes by NAF and Nigerian Air Force jets are an impressive aspect of the new type of Operation being witnessed in the Northeast, which should be commended.