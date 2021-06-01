Nigerian youths lead protest against insecurity, poverty

June 1, 2021 0

Popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana and his son, a music star Folarin Falana aka Falz have led a protest in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The protest, under the aegis of the Peoples Alternative Political Movement was against the spate of insecurity in the country and poverty ravaging the country.

The lawyer and his son led the protesters from Ikeja Bus Stop to the Governor’s Office through the Secretariat to the Lagos State House of Assembly chanting protest songs.

Protesters carried flags with inscriptions like ‘No to Exploitation and Multiple Taxation’, ‘Provide Jobs or Unemployment Benefits for Youths’, ‘Provide Security in Schools’, ‘End Kidnapping and Banditry’, ‘Stop Killings, Secure Nigeria’.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Nigeria is becoming a failed state, says Taraba Governor

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has stated that Nigeria is becoming a failed state, insisting that the only solution is to establish state police.