Nigerians in South Africa protest extortion by High Commission

Nigerians in South Africa on Tuesday protested at the Nigerian High Commission in Johannesburg over what they described as continued extortion by diplomatic officials working in the consulate.

The protesters who came out in their numbers carried placards, displaying various inscriptions like “Nigerians are not criminals, Mr Abdulmalik extortion is a crime”, “Abdulmalik stop the extortion”.

According to the Nigeria Union in South Africa( NUSA), Nigerians in the rainbow nation are extorted in form of diplomatic charges, hence the protests to air their grievances, in line with the constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

“Today the 25th of May 2021 is a day Nigerians in South Africa will shun the fraudulent and excessive diplomatic charges, levies slammed on fellow compatriots by our diplomatic mission officials led by the embattled Consul General Mr. Abdul Malik on passport renewal, lost or misplaced passports”, Hon. Odefa said in message to Nigerians in South Africa

The police were on ground at the Nigerian consulate to maintain law and order while the protests lasted.

The Nigeria Consul General in Johannesburg, Abdul Malik Ahmed was yet to respond to an email sent to him as at the time of filing this report.