Nigerians usher in New Year with fireworks, but…

Millions of Nigerians across various cities on Friday ushered in the New Year 2021 with prayers, fireworks and expectations for the next year.

Earlier on Thursday, Australia, New Zealand and some country became the first places to welcome a New Year.

At various places around the country, many people were seen dancing on Thursday night.

The Federal Government and several states had cautioned against large gatherings in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

However, some governors have described 2020 as the most challenging year ever in the country.

Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, who appreciated the people of the state for the cooperation and support given to the administration, said the past one year had been the most challenging in human history.

He promised that the administration’s development agenda was on course and that he would continue to work tirelessly to set Osun on the pathway of sustainable economic revolution.

Also, his counterpart in Delta State, Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, in his New Year message, described 2020 as a very challenging period for the state, its people, the nation and even the international community.

In the message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing quality and enhanced service delivery to Deltans, expressing confidence that God would perfect everything concerning the state and Nigeria in 2021.

In Cross River, Governor Ben Ayade, who reflected on the challenges of the past 12 months, expressed optimism that “2021 will be a year of significant milestones for the state.”

Also in his New Year message, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State urged the people of the state to remain steadfast in their support to his administration’s battle against insecurity, COVID-19 and economic challenges.

In Bayelsa State, Governor Douye Diri described the year 2020 as “dynamic, turbulent and challenging”, urging the people to be courageous in 2021.

His counterpart in Gombe, Governor Inuwa Yahaya, enjoined the people of the state to reflect and draw on the lessons learnt in 2020 in all aspects of human endeavours and continue to work assiduously for the unity, peace, security and development of the state and the country.

Similarly, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State said 2020 was a difficult year and encouraged citizens to be assured that 2021 would be better.

Also, the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, described year 2020 as a period in which Nigerians were “plagued” with security, social and economic challenges.

In Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde declared that residents of the state and Nigerians should be thankful to God for surviving 2020.

Makinde in his New Year address, said although the year was full of turbulence, God’s grace saw them through the various challenges that blighted the year 2020.

The governor maintained that despite various events that set the state back economically, the state government was still able to record a huge reduction in the infrastructure deficit of the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to make a New Year broadcast to the nation today at 7.00a.m.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He said: “Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively, for the broadcast.’’

Meanwhile, former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has commended Nigerians for their patriotism and courage, despite the daunting challenges encountered in the year 2020.

The former President who stated this in his New Year goodwill message to Nigerians recognized 2020 as a difficult year and commiserated with families who lost loved ones to COVID- 19, other illnesses and circumstances, in the the course of the year.

Dr. Jonathan also commended the efforts of frontline workers who he said have been working tirelessly to ensure the safety of citizens and “those who have remained committed to protecting our lives and defending our unity.”

He however urged Nigerians to continue to strive for greater honour and glory for themselves and the nation, stressing that the lessons and experience of the past year should be harnessed towards national rebirth and reconciliation.

Below are the details of the former President’s message:

“Happy New Year Dear Compatriots and friends across the world.

“This is the beginning of a new journey, a new chapter, a fresh opportunity to start and recover from the losses of 2020. Last year was a challenging year, characterized by tales of misfortunes, deaths and illnesses. It was a tough moment for many homes and families owing to the unfortunate COVID-19. The pandemic plagued our world with many consequences, causing hardship and other forms of insecurity.

“2020 was a year of many challenges and struggles both as individuals and as a nation. From COVID-19 to END SARS protests, we witnessed disruptions in our cultures, economy, livelihoods and life itself. These unfortunate events should propel us to re-examine ourselves, re-evaluate our priorities and commit ourselves to new norms, new cultures and new traditions.

“The recent happenings in our world, specifically in our country Nigeria, should teach us new lessons. Lessons on faith, solidarity, justice, hope and peace. We must aggregate these lessons, challenges, gains as well as losses of this period and harness them towards national rebirth and reconciliation. As a nation, we cannot afford to fail this New Year; ignoring the existing gaps and contradictions that have continued to threaten our peace, unity and progress.

“Going forward, we should retool our disposition to imbibe new ways and embrace new traditions that would correct the faultiness in our nation and promote peace, guarantee security and hope to all our people. We must prioritise such habits that entrench accountability, justice, and peace in our systems.

“I commend all Nigerians for their patriotism and courage in the midst of daunting challenges. I salute the sacrifices of all those in the frontline working tirelessly to ensure our safety and those who have remained committed to protecting our lives and defending our unity.

“I commiserate with families who lost loved ones to COVID- 19 and other illnesses and circumstances in the year 2020.

“No matter our present realities today – whether good, bad or ugly, sweet, sour or bitter, we must continue to hope and strive for greater honour and glory for ourselves and our nation in this new year and beyond. I wish you all a Happy New Year as we journey into 2021.”