Nigerians will chase APC out in 2023 – Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the current sufferings visited on Nigerians will make them to chase the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government out of power in 2023.

The governor made the assertion during the inauguration of Pabod Breweries By-Pass Road and Oginigba – Ordinance link road at Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt on Friday, which was performed by the former Nigeria’s Senate President, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

Wike noted that APC rode on social media propaganda that sounded so convincing at the time, but had since demonstrated how clueless they are in matters of governance.

According to Wike, there is no amount of intimidation and threat that will make Nigerians to be deceived again, because they cannot afford to allow the sufferings to continue.

He said “Nigeria needs prayers to come out from this situation we find ourselves. Not that we wanted it so, but we gave a government, a party, that was not prepared to govern a chance. A party that came through propaganda, social media, lies; now we have seen what we have caused ourselves.

“That was why you voted for them in 2015. Now look at the level of suffering, Look at how all of us are feeling today. Will you allow them use the social media to deceive us? The same people who used the social media are no longer happy with the social media.”

Wike restated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the only hope of Nigeria to lead it out of the current woes.

He stated that Nigerians cannot afford to allow the mistakes of 2015 to repeat itself. According to him, another erroneous attempt to entrust APC with the responsibility of governance, will be disastrous for Nigerians.

“The only hope Nigerians have is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). If Nigerians make the mistake again and allow these (APC) people in 2023, then you have dug your graves.

“I will not be a party to it. If you don’t want to dig your grave, then make sure that by 2023 you chase them out.”

Wike warned trailer trucks drivers against converting the just reconstructed road to a park as the State government will not hesitate to impound their trailers.

Speaking further, Wike said the Oginigba-Slaughter market located at the Trans-Amadi industrial layout cannot be allowed to operate without proper adherence to established rules.