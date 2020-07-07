Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases near 30,000 with 575 new infections

Nigeria recorded 575 new coronavirus infections on Monday bringing total cases reported in the country to 29,286.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 11,828 patients have been discharged upon treatment and recovery in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Centre also said 654 associated deaths have been reported across the country.

It gave the state-by-state distribution of cases confirmed on Monday as, “Lagos – 123, FCT – 100, Delta – 58, Edo – 52, Ogun – 42, Katsina – 24, Bayelsa – 23, Rivers – 22, Borno – 19, Plateau – 18, Ondo – 18, Oyo – 17, Kwara – 15, Osun – 13, Enugu – 9, Nasarawa – 7, Abia – 6, Cross River – 5, Kaduna – 3, Ekiti – 1.”