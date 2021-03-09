NIMC denies presence on WhatsApp platform

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued a disclaimer stating that it is not on WhatsApp.

The commission on Monday warned the general public to avoid disclosing personal information on unverified platforms and advised them to visit their social media pages on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook, as well as its website.

NIMC also notified the public on its website that National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment was free, adding that persons should beware of fake and unauthorised apps collecting NINs.

