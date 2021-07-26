NIN-SIM enrolment hits 59m as FG extends deadline

Nigeria has enrolled 59.8 million unique National Identity Number (NIN) with Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) with an average of three to four SIMs per NIN.

A joint statement by the Director of Public Affairs at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, and Head of Corporate Communications at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr. Kayode Adegoke, announced this on Sunday in Abuja.

With the great number of enrolment centres within and outside the country, and many more coming up, every citizen, legal resident, and Nigerian citizens living in the Diaspora should be able to obtain their NINs.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, on behalf of the Federal Government, hailed the Kano State government and other states that have made the NIN a key requirement for school enrolments and access to other important services.

“The Federal Government is also excited at the news that the use of NIN in the process of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam significantly reduced the challenge of exam malpractice.

“Pantami, on behalf of the Federal Government, appreciates Nigerians for their patience and compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on the NIN-SIM registration exercise.

“Also, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, and the Director General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aliyu Azeez, urge citizens and legal residents to make sure they use the opportunity to complete the process of enrolment and verification before the October 31 deadline,” the statement added.