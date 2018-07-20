Nissan LEAF NISMO to make world debut

The Nissan LEAF NISMO will go on sale July 31 in Japan – combining, for the first time, the excitement and advanced technologies of the world’s best-selling electric car with the sporty image and performance of the NISMO road car series.

The Nissan LEAF NISMO features a custom tuning computer for more responsive acceleration, custom tires and suspension for improved handling and ride comfort, and stylish exterior and interior design.

The model is based on the new Nissan LEAF, which debuted in October 2017.

The new LEAF offers the exhilarating acceleration and environmental performance of a 100% electric powertrain, a dynamic design, and advanced technologies such as e-Pedal and the ProPILOT and ProPILOT Park autonomous driving features.

The new Nissan LEAF is the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society.

It has won several awards for its cutting-edge technology and zero-emission performance.

The LEAF won the “2018 World Green Car” award at the New York International Auto Show and has received 5-star safety ratings from both the Japan New Car Assessment Program and the European New Car Assessment Program.

Nissan aims to sell 1 million electrified vehicles a year, including the new Nissan LEAF, globally by fiscal 2022.

NISMO, Nissan’s motorsports and in-house tuning division, launched its road car series with the Nissan Juke NISMO in 2013.

It has since added the Nissan March NISMO, Nissan Note NISMO, Nissan 370Z NISMO, Nissan GT-R NISMO and Nissan Serena NISMO.

The following is an overview of the Nissan LEAF NISMO:

Exterior design

The Nissan LEAF NISMO features the characteristic layered double wings of the NISMO road car series, improving downforce without compromising drag coefficient.

Signaling the high-performance driving provided by its low center of gravity, the exterior also includes custom 18-inch aluminum wheels that minimize air resistance.

The nine available body colors include the NISMO series’ custom Brilliant Silver (M)*/Super Black two-tone and the Dark Metal Grey (M)/Super Black two-tone.

* (M) = metallic

Interior design

The sporty interior appeals to the senses with prominent use of NISMO’s custom red accents, including the three-spoke steering wheel with a red center mark.

The instrument panel features a custom carbon-like finish, and the electronic shift has a gun metal chrome finish.

Chassis performance

The Nissan LEAF NISMO’s dedicated 18-inch high-grip tires and custom suspension system provide a comfortable ride and stable handling.

Its custom-tuned electric power steering and Intelligent Trace Control (cornering stabilization system) provide high stability and lane-tracing abilities.

Comfortable acceleration

The custom tuning computer in the Nissan LEAF NISMO allows for a delicate but strong acceleration response.

This results in comfortable driving on both city streets and winding roads.