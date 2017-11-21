Nissan Serena NISMO goes on sale in Japan

The Nissan Serena NISMO goes on sale today in Japan, combining NISMO’s performance, driving pleasure and styling with the popular minivan’s family-friendly, utilitarian nature.

The new model offers even more car lovers the opportunity to experience the appeal of the NISMO brand. It’s the latest addition to the NISMO road car series, which began with the Nissan Juke NISMO in 2013. The series has since expanded with the addition of the Nissan March NISMO, Nissan Note NISMO, Nissan Fairlady Z NISMO and Nissan GT-R NISMO models.

Nissan has spared no effort in fully incorporating NISMO technology into the Serena, which went through a full model upgrade in August 2016. The result is the Serena NISMO, realizing powerful styling and exhilarating driving without compromising the convenience and comfort that allow the entire family to enjoy long drives.

The Serena NISMO offers strong stability and comfortable handling for worry-free driving, even at high speeds. This is achieved through the custom-made reinforced body and suspension tuning. In addition, the custom tuning computer and custom sports-tuned muffler result in the exhilarating acceleration for which NISMO is known.

The exterior design features the toughness and style characteristic of the NISMO brand. Specially designed elements in sections such as the front bumper and rear spoiler have significantly improved its aerodynamic performance. Both the interior and exterior feature accents in red, the colour of NISMO. The model comes in seven available body colours, including four that are exclusive to the NISMO series.

The Serena features ProPILOT technology, enabling autonomous driving in single-lane traffic on highways. The technology is a key part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s blueprint for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated with society.