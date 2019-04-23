NJC removes Onnoghen from membership list

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has removed the name and image of convicted Justice Walter Onnoghen from its current members’ list on its website.

Onnoghen was last week convicted by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for violating the Code of Conduct and Tribunal Act, by refusing to declare the five accounts he has with the Standard Chattered Bank, located at Wuse II, Abuja.

Apart from his removal from the office of the CJN and chairman, National Judicial Council (NJC), the Tribunal, in its judgement also ordered the forfeiture of the money in all the accounts, running into millions in both naira, dollars and pounds sterling and he was also barred from holding public office in the next ten years.

Before the judgment in the six-count charge of false and non declaration of assets preferred against Onnoghen by the federal government, President Muhammadu Buhari had suspended him as CJN and appointed Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as acting CJN, following an exparte order to that effect by the Chairman of the three-member panel of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar.

The Council had, last Thursday, approved the extension of the appointment of Justice Muhammad as acting CJN for another three months following a recommendation sent by President Muhammadu Buhari.

On its website, the NJC listed the acting CJN as the acting chairman of the council.