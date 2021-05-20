NLC suspends warning strike in Kaduna as El-Rufai attacks governors

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has suspended its warning strike in Kaduna following Federal Government’s intervention.

Its National President, Ayuba Wabba announced the suspension of the strike on Wednesday.

He said labour decided to suspend the strike to honour the invitation of the Federal Government.

The Federal Government had pledged to mediate in the raging dispute between labour and the Kaduna State Government over mass sack of civil servants.

The meeting between labour, representatives of Kaduna State Government and the Federal Government will hold on Thursday.

Meanwhile, El-Rufai, has accused his fellow governors of abandoning his administration in its face-off with the Nigeria Labour Congress.

El-Rufai said this during a virtual meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum on Wednesday.

He also accused an unnamed governor of providing mobilisation funds for the NLC to destabilise Kaduna State.

Workers in the state workers had on Monday begun a five-day strike over El-Rufai administration’s retrenchment of 45,000 workers and the alleged anti-labour policies.

There was confusion in the state on Tuesday as thugs attacked workers at a rally organised by the NLC prompting the congress to issue a statement, where it threatened to declare a nationwide strike.

El-Rufai had earlier on Tuesday declared the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, wanted for allegedly sabotaging the economy of the state.

Baring his mind at the NGF meeting on Wednesday, El-Rufai said he did not get the required support from his colleagues.

He stated, “I am a governor. I am one of you. The least I expect from the Nigeria Governors Forum is unequivocal and unqualified support. I didn’t see that in that statement.

“I am being very blunt. I could pretend and be political and just smile and say it was alright but it is not. But I am used to fighting my own battles.”

The NGF, in a statement by its Chairman, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Monday had urged the NLC to exercise restraint in its engagement with the Kaduna State Government.

It stated, “The NGF calls for cautious introspection on the part of Labour as no meaningful progress of any kind has ever been achieved in an atmosphere of conflict and chaos.”

Besides criticising the NGF, the Kaduna State governor described labour unions as the greatest threat to Nigeria. He stated that governors must come together to tackle their menace to prevent the country from degenerating further.

The governor further said, “We will fight this. We are breaking them and they will leave town ashamed. I will not give them one inch because this is not about unionism.

“If it is about rights of workers, Kaduna is not the only state that has retrenched workers. Kaduna is not a state owing salaries. Kaduna is not a state failing to pay minimum wage. Kaduna is not a state owing years of pension arrears. Why didn’t they go there? Kaduna was targeted for political reasons; and they are being financed by certain political interests. But we will fight them, we will defeat them but as the Governor of Bayelsa said, and since he has brought that subject, I have a responsibility to put it through, unless we collectively address this monster, it will consume all of us.

“After this, they (NLC) will never come back to Kaduna. They will never come back, you will see. They will go to other states. It is up to the forum to decide on what to do, but we are here, we are ready, we will end this by the grace of God.

“I would like to inform the forum that one of our colleagues, a state governor actually gave the NLC money to come to Kaduna to do this because people think everything is politics. This is not politics. This is a monster that will consume all of us. It will not consume Kaduna I’m confident of that.”

When reminded that the NGF issued a statement from the office of the chairman on the subject, El-Rufai replied, “That press release with the greatest respect was unhelpful. It was unhelpful. It said nothing. It was trying to play both sides.”

El-Rufai spoke after the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, expressed displeasure over the lack of support for El-Rufai.

He explained that what the Kaduna State governor was dealing with would soon catch up with other states if the situation was not properly managed.

He said, “We are not running a unitary system (of government), we are a federation. We were elected to govern different states. We owe our people accountability not the NLC, we should take a common stand.”