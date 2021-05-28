NLC threatens to resume strike action in Kaduna

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has threatened to resume its suspended strike action in Kaduna State if the governor of the State, Nasir El-Rufai, fails to tow the path of dialogue and amicable resolutions in settling the industrial dispute between them.

El-Rufai and the organised labour were at loggerheads last week over his retrenchment of not less than 4,000 workers, leading to a strike action that paralysed economic activities in the State for three days.

Rising from its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting that held virtually on Thursday, the NLC said it resolved to continue to keep its doors open for dialogue and amicable resolution, but it would not hesitate to re-activate its suspended action if the State Government remained adamant and recalcitrant

“The NEC resolved to continue to keep its doors open for dialogue and amicable resolution of the industrial crisis occasioned by the insensitive and illegal mass sack of workers by the Kaduna State Government.

“The NEC resolved that in case the Kaduna State Government remained adamant and recalcitrant or continues to pursue the path of war, threat and punitive actions against workers and their interests, that it had given the National Administrative Council (NAC) the power to re-activate the suspended industrial action in Kaduna State and also call for the withdrawal of services of all workers in Nigeria without any further notice,” a communique jointly signed by NLC President and Acting Secretary, Ayuba Wabba and Ismail Bello, respectively read