NLNG MD, Tony Attah (right) and Andy Odeh, Manager Corporate Communication & Public Affairs receive the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu at the NLNG Stand,  Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) 2019, in Abuja

Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in keeping with the demand of protocol, accords President Muhammadu Buhari warm reception at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu en route to Anambra State for an official engagement. The President will also attend his presidential campaign in Enugu later on Thursday.
January 24, 2019
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd right) with wife of former Governor of old Enugu State, Dr. Mrs. Dorothy Nwodo (left), Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Hon. Charles Ogbo Asogwa (2nd left) and the Executive Director, Development Education Centre (DEC), Enugu, Dr. Cecilia Asogwa, during its 35th Annual Convention and 18th Annual Bursary Award of Sir Fidelis Chukwuma Asogwa Education Foundation, held at DEC headquarters, Enugu, yesterday.
December 15, 2018
L-R: Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi; governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Chief Bayo Adelabu; his running mate, Mr. Samuel Eegunjobi; and state Secretary of the APC, Mr. Mojeed Olaoya, during the flag off of the party’s governorship campaign at the APC secretariat, Ibadan… on Friday. Photo: Governor’s Office
December 15, 2018