NMA begins strike over kidnap of another doctor in Cross River

The Nigerian Medical Association has begun an indefinite strike, following the kidnapping of a member of the association, Dr Vincent Uhuegbu.

Uhuegbu, a consultant in the Department of Internal Medicine of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, was kidnapped on December 9 by gunmen.

Reacting to the incident, the Cross River NMA Chairman, Dr Innocent Abang; and Secretary, Dr Freeman Egbe, in a joint statement on Friday, said, “It is rather unfortunate that, despite the huge investment in security by the state government, as evidenced by the launch of ‘Operation Akpakwu,’ the situation in Calabar, Cross River State has remained unchanged, especially with the recent kidnapping of the 18th doctor/dependant, Dr Vincent Uhuegbu, by unknown gunmen on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, barely three weeks after the release of the 17th kidnapped doctor.

“This unfortunate incident took place around 9.30pm just as he (the doctor) arrived at home from a church programme. This, undoubtedly, has brought enormous psychological trauma and emotional destabilisation to his family and members of NMA-CRS at large.

“NMA-CRS has proceeded on a total and indefinite withdrawal of medical services in the private, public and institutional hospitals in the state, including those in COVID-19 isolation centres with immediate effect. The total and indefinite withdrawal of services will continue until our colleague is released safely and unconditionally.”