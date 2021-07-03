Nnamdi Kanu finally meets lawyer, narrates 8-day ordeal in Kenya

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has confirmed that he was arrested in Kenya on 18 June.

He said he experienced eight days of torture in the hands of Kenyan security men before being handed over to Nigerian security agents.

Kano broke his silence through his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who he met today at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services(DSS).

Ejiofor posted an update of the meeting on Facebook and also brought Kanu’s re-assuring message to IPOB members.

Kanu’s story has trashed the denials by Kenyan High Commissioner in Nigeria and the country’s interior ministry that the country had no role in the “abduction and interception’ of Kanu.

Here is the post by Ejiofor:

Update on meeting with MNK today, 2nd July 2021:

My Client – Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was actually abducted by the accursed Kenya’s Special Police Force on the 18th of June 2021 at their International Airport, and consequently taken to an undisclosed residence under dehumanizing conditions.

He was tortured and subjected to all forms of inhuman treatment which worsened his health condition.

*He was illegally detained for eight good DAYS in Kenya* before being transfered to their Nigerian counterpart.

He was purportedly investigated on a bogus charge while in their custody, ostensibly, awaiting to be handed over after their findings proved him innocent of all the spurious allegations. They later beckoned on their Nigerian Counterpart to take over.

Kenyan Government was deeply involved in the abduction, detention and ill-treatment of my Client before the illegal handover to their Nigerian counterpart.

A scan of his heart showed that the heart has enlarged by 13% due to the dehumanizing treatment meted to him. There will be need for immediate proper medical examination and attention for him.

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu conveyed his goodwill message to all IPOB family members worldwide, and craved for your unrelentless prayers.

We are going back to the Court for the needful. Other details cannot be entertained here.

His fortified legal team will address these infractions at the proper forum as we progress. Other details on our legal strategy, may not be made public.

With Chukwuokike Abiama on our side, Victory is assured. For if God Almighty be for us, who can be against us?