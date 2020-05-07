NNPC reduces petrol depot price to N108

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced a reduction in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

PMS has been reduced from N113.28k per litre to N108.00K per litre across all its product loading facilities.

This was contained in a statement issued by the corporation’s spokesman, Dr. Kenny Obateru in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the Managing Director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Musa Lawan, disclosed that the new ex-depot price of PMS reflects the company’s market strategy.

According to him, the strategy will help to make more sales while complying with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency’s (PPPRA) price template.

Lawan explained that the new price regime would enable PPMC to boost its sales volumes from the billions of litres of Petrol it had in storage while providing affordable prices to millions of customers.

He said the new price was arrived at after extensive review of market realities by the PPMC internal price review unit.

The PPMC boss, however, pointed out that the price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), otherwise called diesel, which had already been deregulated was determined by market forces.

On March 18, 2020, the NNPC reviewed its PMS ex-coastal, ex-depot, and NNPC Retail pump prices.

Thus, effective March 19 NNPC ex-coastal price for PMS was reviewed downwards from N117.6/litre to N99.44/litre while the ex-depot price was reduced from N133.28/litre to N113.28/litre.