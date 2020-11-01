NNPC seeks NASS support for prompt passage of PIB

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said it would collaborate with the National Assembly to ensure speedy passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which has been in the works for close to two decades.

NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari made the remarks at a meeting with the Chairman House Committee on Gas Resources, Mr Nicholas Mutu and his team visited him in his office.

At the meeting, Kyari said the national oil company “would work closely with the lawmakers in its efforts to get budget approvals for critical projects.”

A statement by Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Dr. Kennie Obateru, said Kyari expressed gratitude to the committee for its continued support to the corporation.

“The GMD, who was represented by the Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, Mr. Yusuf Usman, said NNPC will continue to engage and seek further support for approvals of budgets appropriated for critical gas infrastructure projects as well as the speedy passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 2020 which is currently before the National Assembly.

“He reiterated NNPC’s commitment to the provision of alternative fuels for Nigerians through the deployment of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) skids at filling stations for automobiles.

“This will give Nigerians more opportunity to enjoy cheaper fuels for their vehicles as well as reduce carbon emission footprints in line with the global environmental aspirations,” he said.

Responding, Mutu said the committee was satisfied with the provisions of the PIB 2020 on gas resources development, particularly Section 52 which provides for the establishment of a Midstream Gas Infrastructure Fund.

“He applauded the Mallam Mele Kyari-led Management team of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for its achievements in the areas of gas infrastructure development, gas supply obligations for the domestic market and the NLNG Train 7 Project,” the statement said.

It also quoted Mutu as saying the committee was pleased with the ongoing drive by the corporation to promote the use of gas as a cheaper and cleaner form of energy.

“It is a step in the right direction. Indeed, gas resources have come to take the pride of place in our national development agenda, and given the quantum of proven gas reserves in the country, we can rightly declare that Nigeria is more of a gas country.

“We acknowledge the efforts of the management of NNPC in developing the gas sector, and we commend them on the existing projects. The Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline that was recently launched by Mr. President is an exhibition of total commitment by the NNPC.”