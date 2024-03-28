The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has described reports of a downward review of fuel prices credited to it on Wednesday as unfounded.

NNPCL was reacting to reports suggesting a drop in pump prices for Premium Motor Spirit and Automotive Gas Oil as reported in some sections of the media.

The Chief Communications Officer, NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, dispelled the speculations in a statement made available to journalists.

He asked the public to disregard such reports.

The statement read, “The NNPC Limited wishes to clarify rumours suggesting a price adjustment for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) at its retail stations nationwide.

“The company asserts that these reports are false and urges Nigerians to disregard them entirely.

“NNPC Ltd reaffirms its commitment to sustaining the current sufficiency in petroleum products supply across all its retail stations in the country.”