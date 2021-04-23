Nollywood actor in police net for allegedly defiling 14-year-old girl

Popular Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju James, 48, aka Baba Ijesha, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly defiling a minor.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the case of defilement was reported on 19th April, 2021 by one Princess Adekola Adekanya at Sabo Police Station and transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos for proper investigation.

He said based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years, since she was seven years old.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant,” he said.

Muyiwa said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered for proper investigation as he promised to do justice in the matter.