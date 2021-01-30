Nollywood diva, Omotola, opens movie production studio

Nollywood diva, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, popularly known as Omosexy, has opened the Double-Doors Studios aimed at easing movie production from script to the screen.

At the opening of the studio on Friday, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf and her team were at the studio.

Omosexy said the advent of COVID-19 has made it more compelling for filmmakers to embrace new ways of carrying out their activities.

She called on her colleagues in the industry to leverage on Double-Doors Studios for the production of their films.

Jalade-Ekeinde opined that the Double-Doors Studios would also provide a relief for homeowners who often have to sacrifice their comfort in order to allow filmmakers to use their private apartments for film production.

The commissioner lauded Jalade-Ekeinde for the concept of an in-house studios aimed at easing movie production from script to the screen. – The News.