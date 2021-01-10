Nollywood loses veterans Jim Lawson Maduike, Folake Aremu

Nollywood has lost yet another gem as a veteran actor, Jim Lawson Maduike is reportedly dead.

The Imo-born thespian died today, January 9 after reportedly complaining of body pains at around 12 pm.

Before his death, Maduike was a famous Nollywood actor, radio broadcaster, writer, voice-over artist, filmmaker and a television personality.

He joined the film industry in 2004 where he starred in several films.

His death comes days after the demise of popular Yoruba actress Folake Aremu, popularly known as Orisabunmi.

Orisabunmi who was a native of Olla in Kwara State died at age 60 at her residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

She was said to have died after a brief illness.

The Kwara born actress dies four months after the death of her ex-husband, Jimoh Aliu, who was popularly known as Aworo.

She was well known from the 80s for her roles as a priestess, pacifist, or the good witch in movies. She has played some iconic roles like ‘Asabi’ in “Oluwerimagboojo”, and the priestess in “Ayanmo Eda”.