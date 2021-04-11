Nollywood veteran, Bruno Iwuoha dies at 68

Veteran Nollywood actor, Bruno Iwuoha, has died on Saturday at the age of 68, after a prolonged battle with diabetes.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Monalisa Chinda Coker, reads, “It is on a sad note that we announce the passing away of our elder colleague and active member of AGN Abuja, Bruno Obinna Iwuoha.

“He died in the early hours of this morning (10/04/2021) after a prolonged battle with diabetes.

“Bruno Iwuoha hails from Ehime Mbano Local Government Area in Umunumo Umuanunu kindred, Imo state. He was aged 68 years, survived by his wife and six children.”

The National President, Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, commiserated with the immediate family members, friends and fans on behalf of the entire members of the Guild.