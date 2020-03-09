Non-indigenes are opponents of state airport project, says Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Government on Sunday said those opposing its ongoing airport project were not from the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, stated this on Sunday during project inspection, saying those opposing the construction of the cargo airport were faceless individuals, who were hiding under the social media to discredit the state government.

This is even as traditional rulers from both Ezza North and Ezza South local government areas of the state said they had disowned those who were calling on the government to compensate them for demolishing their homes as a result of the airport project.

According to the monarchs, those agitating for compensation and invariably opposed to the project had no DNA of Ebonyi State, but were hired by the opposition in the state to cause confusion.

Ugbala, who made the declaration alongside traditional rulers of the two local government areas, maintained that the host communities were not aware that anybody opposed the project.

He said, “We are not aware of anybody that is opposing this. If there is, they are not from Ezza nation and we require that their DNA must be tested. We have come up openly to tell the whole world that we are supporting the airport project in Ezza land 100 per cent.”