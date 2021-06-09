North Central leaders reject secession

Political, religious and traditional leaders from the six North Central states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), yesterday, have declared their opposition to any plan by any ethnic group to break away from Nigeria.

The leaders, who addressed newsmen in Abuja on the platform of North Central Peoples’ Forum, said as bridge builders, they must do everything possible to keep the country one and keep the region safe.

Director General of the Forum, Sule Dikeson, said they were tired of watching helplessly their people being killed by alleged foreign agents.

“We should be the peace builders. We are at the centre of Nigeria. This country must remain united. If there’s crisis, the Middle Belt will suffer more. We must promote peace within our zone. Our leaders can’t watch and see our people killed.

“Look at what happened in Benue State. We feel coming out with a peace summit for the zone is something our people can accommodate. Our zone should also produce the next president of this country. If we are given the opportunity to rule this country, North Central will unite this country.

“This is why we feel we must come out and provide security. During the security summit, leaders of the zone will speak and tell us what the issues are and how we can do it. We don’t believe in secession. We don’t believe in the disunity of this country. We remain committed to the unity of this country.”

On the planned security summit, Dikeson said prominent leaders from the region, including former heads of state, governors and National Assembly leaders would proffer solutions.

“Former governors and leaders from the region will be in attendance. Former military generals and prominent persons will come. These former leaders are working on this summit and they’ll find a solution to the problems of Nigeria. Those attacking our people are foreigners who have been given the opportunity to come in and kill our people. We need to find a way to stop these people.

“The conference will not be a talk shop. We are a non-partisan body. We are concerned about the security and welfare of our people. We are reaching out to the people that matter ahead of 2023. The geopolitical zone will work together and ensure whoever is qualified is given the opportunity,” he said.