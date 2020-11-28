North-East governors reject 2021 federal budget proposal

November 28, 2020 0

Governors in the North-East have rejected the 2021 budget proposal of the Federal Government over what it described as the paltry allocation of N45.3bn, out of a total of N13.02tn, for capital projects in the region.

They alleged that the area had been short-changed in the proposed capital projects for 2021 and urged the National Assembly to review the budget in the spirit of equity and inclusion.

In a communiqué issued after a meeting in Yola, the Adamawa State capital on Friday, governors lamented that the paltry 0.35 per cent allocation to region hard-hit by insurgency, other forms of insecurity and infrastructural deficit showed that it had been short-changed.

“This (budgetary allocation) represents a paltry 0.35 per cent of the proposed N13.02tn. This means that North-East is highly short-changed,” the communiqué read in part.

The governors further stated that the North-East region had been unfairly treated in the provision of road infrastructure by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, while bemoaning the slow or outright non-existent progress on the pace of work on the roads already awarded, and called for the immediate reactivation and review of the comatose road contracts in the sub-region.

They also decried the lack of budgetary provision in respect of the Mambilla hydro project in the 2021 budgetary proposals and called on the Federal Government to make the project a matter of serious priority by resolving all encumbrances around the project.

The communiqué read, “Forum critically examined the challenges of education in the sub region and resolved to adopt a regional approach by being deliberate on transforming education, especially at the basic level. Forum also agreed to form the North-East Council on Education.

“The forum said despite relative improvement in the security situation in the sub-region, the activities of Boko Haram, bandits, cattle rustlers and kidnappers still constitute a threat to sustainable development.” – Punch.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Senate tells South Africa to secure Nigerian business interests

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has told the South African authorities to reciprocate the Nigerian Government’s gesture by ensuring that the business interests of Nigerians in South Africa are secured.