Northern governors back SARS, reject disbandment

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Thursday said Northern states were not against the scrapped Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS) of the Nigeria Police.

Lalong, who is the Chairman of the Northern States Governors Forum, said the unit had been useful in the fight against insecurity in the Northern region.

The governor made his position known in an interview with State House correspondents after a meeting he had with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

While noting that Buhari had already approved the scrapping of the police unit, Lalong said northern states did not believe in throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

He, however, admitted that the unit needed reforms.

Details later.