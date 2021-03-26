Northern governors seek EU support to tackle insecurity

Governors of Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara states have sought the assistance of the European Union (EU) in ending security challenges in their respective states.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who led others in a meeting with EU delegation also called for collective bid to halt banditry, kidnappings and violence in the North West.

The meeting was attended by Governors Bello Masari, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Bello Muhammad Matawalle.

Tambuwal said the meeting was a coming together of friends to discuss and engage on how best they can support the Federal Government in resolving rising insecurity in the country.

He said the governors were interested in the support likely to be receieved from the EU on behalf of the Federal Government.

Governor Masari on his part also solicited for more support from the EU, saying “we expect that results will come very soon.”

Matawalle said he was confident that the international community was ready to support the North West, particularly on the issue of insecurity

EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Ketil Karlsen said the meeting discussed insecurity in the region, regional dimensions of the conflict, the influence of the Sahel conflicts and arms proliferation.

“We all have programmes already on ground in the North-West. We have humanitarian programmes and development cooperation. We also engage in political discussion at federal, state levels and civil societies,” Karlsen said.

He said the EU and its partners were already providing support and assistance to the North-West and hopes to establish more opportunities, “because we know that this is what is needed to have durable solution at end of the day.”