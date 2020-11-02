Northern governors to finance studies on #EndSARS protests

The Northern State Governors Forum (NSGF) has concluded plans to commission and bankroll a study of the #EndSARS protests and unrest by the Centre for Historical Documentation and Research, Arewa House, Kaduna, with a view to forestalling future occurrences and mitigating the outcomes, particularly in the Northern region.

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, disclosed this at the weekend in Kaduna at the Golden Jubilee celebration of the establishment of the Arewa House, which is affiliated to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

In statement issued by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Muhammadu Bello, yesterday, he said Tambuwal, who represented the Chairman of NSGF, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, assured the Arewa House that its recommendations in the #EndSARS study would be implemented by the NSGF.

He also said the forum is also interested in commissioning another study on youths’ engagement and development with focus on job creation and entrepreneurship in Northern Nigeria.

Bello further explained why it became necessary to undertake the study during a stakeholders’ meeting with a cross section of Kaduna people held at the Kaduna State University (KASU), noting that the lessons to be learnt from the fallout of the #EndSARS are many.

Economically, “it runs into trillions of naira,” he stated, emphasising that had that kind of mayhem happened in the North, the region may not have been able to cope with it as it “doesn’t have money for the reconstruction” that would have been required.

Pointing out that it is in the collective interest of the North to reject unrest and violence, Tambuwal, who was in company of his Ekiti, Jigawa and Kaduna States counterparts, urged all leaders in the region to be “accommodating as well as draw other people closer.” – Thisday.