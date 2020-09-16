NRC denies bandits’ attacks on Abuja-Kaduna train

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has denied reports of alleged bandits attacks on Abuja-Kaduna train KA4 between Asham and Kubwa on Monday afternoon.

NRC‘s Managing Director, Mr Fidet Okhiria, who made the denial in a statement on Tuesday, said the reports were false.

According to him, there are always hoodlums who usually throw heavy stones at the moving train along Abuja-Kaduna route.

“There was no bandit attack on the train; it’s just a rumour otherwise, they will have seen bullet all over the train.

”It was hoodlums who threw stones at the train and because the Police got one suspect, at night, more hoodlums came out to attack the train in protest against the arrest made in the afternoon.

“NRC has, however, spoken to security agencies to help us prevent such future occurrences and intervene in the matter, so they will know how best to deal with the situation’” Okhiria said.

He, however, urged the public using the trains not to panic, as the Minister of Transportation and NRC would ensure the safety of Nigerians on that route.

Similarly, the Manager Abuja-Kaduna Train Service, Mr Paschal Nnorli, confirmed that the train arrived at Idu station on schedule on Monday, and denied any bandit attack.

Nnorli said:” The attention of Nigerian Railway Corporation has been drawn to fake online news that the KA4 train from Kaduna to Abuja was attacked on Monday by armed bandits between Asham and Kubwa.

“This news is false. In between Asham and Kubwa sections, some hoodlums threw stones and broke the windscreen of our locomotive.

” The crew and armed police escort went after them, the train, however, continued its trip down to Idu,” he said. – NAN.