NSCDC arrests teacher for defiling 13-year-old student in Zamfara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Zamfara Command, says it has arrested a primary school teacher, Mukaila Abdurrazak, for allegedly defiling his 13-year-old student for three years.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ikor Oche, said in a statement made available to newsmen in Gusau on Tuesday.

Oche said that the 30-year-old suspect, who was the girl’s teacher both at home and in school in Gusau, allegedly used the opportunity to constantly defile her for three years.

He said that the suspect had confessed to the crime during the preliminary investigation.

Meanwhile, the command said it has apprehended three persons who allegedly attacked a House of Representatives member, Suleiman Abubakar.

Abubakar, representing Gummi/Bukuyum Federal constituency and the Sole Administrator, Gummi Local Government, Alhaji Shehu D/Takwas, were allegedly attacked on Saturday in Birnin Magaji.

According to the statement, the suspects assaulted the duo and destroyed the windscreen of an official vehicle with registration number GMM 03 LG.

It said that all the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.