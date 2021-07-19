NSCDC deploys 1,750 personnel to intensify Kano security

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Kano State Command, has expressed commitment to intensify security services in the state ahead of upcoming Eid-el Kabir celebration.

The state command confirmed the development in a statement yesterday, signed by DSC Ibrahim Idris Abdullahi.

Abdullahi said the Kano State NSCDC Commandant, Abu Abdu Tambuwal, also approved the deployment of 1,750 personnel to provide security in some strategic places in the state.

According to him, the places to be guarded include Eid grounds, palaces, monuments, event and recreational centres across the state.

“The NSCDC has been expanding its intelligence network with a view to nip in the bud any security threat in the state during the festive period,” he stated.

He stated that the Corps would remain at alert and poised to deal decisively with any miscreant who may wish to foment trouble and disrupt public peace in whatever guise before, during and after the Sallah