NUJ launches two books to mark Aare Ona Kakanfo’s first year inauguration anniversary

The Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has completed work on two books to mark the first year anniversary of the installation of Iba Gani Ige Abiodun Adams as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.

The Chairman of the union, Dr. Qasim Akinreti, who disclosed this, said the idea behind the books: “Aare Gani Abiodun Adams: 15th Aare Onakakanfo” and “Gani Adams: Voice of the Media, Voice of the people,” is to put history in perspective for the present and coming generations.

Akinreti said the country is fast losing its cultural identity, hence the need to have publications that will chronicle events for the upcoming generations.

He said: “Expectedly, the book mirrors the transformation of Aare Abiodun Adams from a freedom fighter to a cultural icon.

“The main motivation behind this is simply to tell the story of the humble beginning of a young man from the backwoods of Nigeria who rose to become a notable figure across the world.

“He has been able to achieve this feat through a dint of hardwork, focus, perseverance and courage….

“We are of the view that one of the most important ways of instilling patriotism and inculcating the belief of the possibilities in our youths is through immortalizing our past heroes and those still living.

“It is important we regularly cull from the life of such heroes lessons of living effective life at this time when cross-over syndrome has turned many that are hitherto regarded as conscience of the masses into lackeys of clueless and autocratic leaders.”

The two books will be launched on January 9, 2019 at Sheraton Hotel in Lagos at 11am, with former Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and the governors of the South West States having confirmed attendance.

Other activities lined up for the anniversary include the final of the Aare Ona Kakanfo football competition on January 10, 2019 and the launch of another book: “1,000 Yoruba proverbs,” on January 11.

One of the highpoints of the event will be the January 12, 2019 installation of the Aare Ona Kakanfo Council of Chiefs at 10 degrees Event Centre in Oregun, Lagos.

The Council is made up of Yoruba sons and daughters across the six South West States and Kwara State, who have contributed to the development of Yorubaland and its culture.

On January 13 will be the grand finale that will include the public presentation of a documentary on the Aare Ona Kakanfo.

The Chairman of the anniversary planning committee, Dr. Adebiyi Phillips, said as a follow up to the upcoming events, Iba Adams will in the coming months also set up the Aare Ona Kakanfo Advisory Committee.

Phillips said the committee will be made up of wise men and women who are to provide quality advices to guide the Aare Ona Kakanfo