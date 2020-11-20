Numerous law suits slowing down Bayelsa’s development – Govt

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mr Ayibaina Duba, has bemoaned the series of litigations against the state government, saying such court cases will not help the quest to build a united and prosperous state.

Duba, who spoke after the State Executive Council meeting, said numerous litigations against the Governor Douye Diri administration were intended to distract and slow down the wheel of development in the state.

He said, “We want to recognise the constitutional rights of 45 nebulous coalition of NGOs to sue the Bayelsa State Government, seeking an order of mandamus compelling Governor Diri (as well as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Commissioners for Works and Infrastructure, Health and Education counterparts) to make public the debt profile, account balance, and what the present administration of Bayelsa State inherited from the previous administration on February 14, 2020, on the state’s accounts from 2015 to 2019 in line with provisions of the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act 2011.

“Whereas the appropriate response will be made by the lawyers for the state in court in due season, we wish to note for the sake of the court of public opinion that these sorts of court actions, which are nothing more than fishing expeditions, distractions and a drain on the lean resources, will not be helpful in our quest to build a prosperous and united Bayelsa State.

“This is yet another episode of a well-established but unfortunate pattern of over 12 litigations which have amounted to nothing more than judicial harassments and disturbances that this regime has been subjected to, since its inception.”

Duba said that the records sought by the coalition were available in the public domain and on the Internet, adding that those seeking information should have considered such avenues. – Punch.