NUPENG declines to join PENGASSAN strike

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has said it would not join the strike embarked upon by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) over the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

National Treasurer of NUPENG, Alex Agwanwor disclosed this during a Radio programme on Rhythm FM monitored by our correspondent in Port Harcourt.

He expressed optimism that the issues raised in the memo would be addressed by the federal government.

Agwanwor, who is the Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Rivers State chapter said NUPENG has made adequate import and storage of petroleum products to ensure that there was no scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit in Port Harcourt and its environs.

Agwanwor, however, called on the government to urgently address the issues raised by PENGASSAN to avoid joining the strike.

“We are still consulting at the national level to see the next step to take as regards the ongoing strike by our sister union.

“However, before this time we have made proper arrangements in terms of mobilising our members who are the tanker drivers to make sure there is enough availability of petroleum products to cushion the shortage in the importation of petroleum products within this period in order to avert any form of scarcity.”

He urged members of the public, especially those in Port Harcourt and its environs not to go into panic buying in anticipation of petrol scarcity, saying tanker drivers have been encouraged to double their distribution channels.

“Don’t store petroleum product in your home in anticipation of any scarcity because as a union we don’t intend to unleash further hardship which the public is already experiencing,” the NUPENG national treasurer stated. – Punch.