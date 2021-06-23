NYSC directs employers to demand national service certificates

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has directed employers in the public and private sectors to demand the certificate of national service or exemption certificate duly issued by its authorities before offering employment to any degree or Higher National Diploma holder.

The organisation, which said it would to check presentation of fake certificates in workplaces, also advised employers to present the NYSC certificates of their existing employees to the scheme for authentication.

The Director-General of the NYSC, Brig. Gen. Shuaib Ibrahim, announced this in Abuja during the NYSC legal aid workshop with the theme, ‘Harnessing the potential of the corps lawyers for improved legal aid services.’

