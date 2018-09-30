NYSC: I will like to serve, says Communications Minister

The Minister of Communications, Dr. Adebayo Shittu, Saturday, expressed willingness to attend the mandatory National Youths Service Corps, NYSC Scheme if the need arise.

Speaking exclusively in an interview with a well known Ibadan-based broadcast journalist, Edmund Obilo, on his programme ‘State Affairs’, Shittu averred that he is not Kemi who forged her certificate, noting that Kemi was a victim of circumstance.

His words, “I am not Kemi Adeosun because I didn’t have any forged certificate of exemption. When asked if he would like to serve, Shittu opined, “Of course I will go; it will be a pleasant thing to go after I have been governor by the grace of God,”

When Mr Obilo again asked him whether he would like to serve in Daura, he responded in the affirmative.

“Whichever camp…it doesn’t matter, Daura is part of Nigeria. “I will serve in any place if it becomes necessary for me to go.”

Again, Mr Obilo asked Mr Shittu whether he would serve if he does not become the governor of Oyo state.

“If it becomes necessary I will, but Court will have to decide whether serving in the house of assembly and being minister is not superior and does not replace service in the NYSC.”

Recall that Shittu was among those disqualified by the All Progressives Congress, APC, due to the controversy surrounding his failure to undergo the National Youth Service Corps NYSC scheme.