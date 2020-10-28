NYSC tightens security at orientation facilities after hoodlums raid Abuja camp

The National Youths Service Scheme, NYSC has directed its State Coordinators to liaise with security agencies in their respective states to beef up security presence to ward off potential attacks on the camps by hoodlums who might be invading them in search of hidden COVID-19 palliatives.

The Katsina state coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Yahaya Ahidjo disclosed on Tuesday that the measure has become necessary in view of the growing attacks on NYSC orientation camps already recorded in FCT, Cross River, and Adamawa states.

Hoodlums raided the Orientation Camp of the National Youth Corps in Kubwa, Abuja,

Armed with knives and other sharp objects, the thugs suspecting that there were palliatives in store at the camp, Tuesday morning, blocked the road and ordered motorists to seek alternative routes.

Eyewitnesses said hoodlums were seen coming out of the premises with mattresses, plastic chairs and other items.

Ahidjo explained that ’’it’s a directive from our headquarters, asking state coordinators to liaise with security agencies in the state in order to beef up security in their orientation camps.

“As you can see we have already deployed the Police, Army, and other security agencies to our orientation camps in case of any eventuality or attack on us.

“The hoodlums appear to be targeting COVID-19 isolation centres and possibly warehouse locations for palliatives.”

Contingents of soldiers and police officers were been deployed to guard the main entrance and the premise of the NYSC orientation camp located at Mani road, Katsina State.