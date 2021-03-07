OAU announces resumption dates for practical courses

Authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, have announced resumption dates for practical courses in some faculties, beginning from March 8, a special release from the institution has said.

The release signed by the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, and sent to newsmen on Saturday, in Ile-Ife, stated that the first group comprising Science Parts 1 – 4, including Pharmacy, would be expected on campus from Monday, 8th of March, 2021 to Friday, 26th of March, 2021.

Others include BMS, Parts 1 to 2; Nursing, Med. Rehab Parts 1 to 3; Clinical – Parts 1 to 3; Dentistry – Parts 1 to 3; Education (Science related) – Parts 1 to 4; and Social Sciences – Parts 1 to 4

The second group, which comprises Administration – Parts 1 to 4; and Agriculture – Parts 1 to 5 would be expected on campus from Monday, 29th of March, 2021 to Friday, 16th of April, 2021. Others are Arts – Parts 1 to 4; EDM – Parts 1 to 5; Technology -Parts 1 to 5 and Education (Arts related) – Parts 1 to 4.

The release, however, stated that the students must ensure they complied strictly with COVID-19 protocols while on campus.