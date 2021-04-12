Obasanjo to meet ACF, Ohanaeze, Afenifere over insecurity

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has concluded plans to meet with top members of the nation’s socio-cultural groups from the North, South-East and South-West over insecurity.

A source told Daily Sun at the weekend that 20 members each would be drawn from the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Ohanaeze Ndigbo as well as Afenifere, bringing to 60 the number of persons from the zones that will meet with the former president.

The meeting, which may take place in Obasanjo’s Ota farm, according to the source, was initially billed to hold after Sheikh Ahmed Gumi’s visit last month.

The source said the meeting was put on hold because of the death of Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, which coincided with the proposed meeting.

“From all indications, Obasanjo is ready to contribute and help the Federal Government get out of this insecurity.

“He wrote recently to ACF, Ohanaeze and Afenifere to nominate 20 members each, making it 60 persons to meet with him for a meeting over insecurity in the country.

“I think it is a very good development by Obasanjo, and if you read his last open letter to Buhari, he was not too hard, it was more of advice and way out of the current insecurity,” the source said.

Obasanjo and Gumi had, after their meeting in Abeokuta, recommended that the Federal Government should set up a special court for the trial of bandits. – The Sun.