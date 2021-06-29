Obaseki approves upward review of duty allowance for Edo workers

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the immediate increase of Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) for workers in the state, across board.

The Edo State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa Esq., disclosed this during a meeting with Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and Directors in the Public Service, held at the Government House, Benin City.

Okungbowa reassured that the Governor Obaseki-led administration remains committed to sustaining reforms and programs aimed at improving the lives of Edo people.

He further admonished heads of various MDAs to be diligent and committed to discharging their duties, noting that a passionate disposition to work will be the best way to repay the confidence which the government has reposed on the workers.

The head of service also charged workers in the state to support the governor in realizing his Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) agenda, aimed at ensuring better welfare of all citizens and economic prosperity for the state.

In their response, the various Heads of Ministries and Extra Ministerial Departments, including the Auditor General of the State, Mr. B.E. Aigbe, hailed the governor for his administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers in the state, pledging their support.

Speaking on behalf of the Forum of Permanent Secretaries and Directors, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Sustainability, Mr. Lucky Wasa, thanked the governor for making the state’s civil and public service a priority in his administration’s transformation agenda.