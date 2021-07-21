Obaseki hails Shaka Momodu on emergence as THISDAY Daily Editor

… congratulates Edo sons, Iriekpen, Eromosele on new roles

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Mr. Shaka Momodu, an indigene of Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State, on his promotion as the Daily Editor of THISDAY Newspaper.

The governor, in a statement, also hailed the elevation of two other Edo sons, Mr. Davidson Iriekpen as Editor of THISDAY, the Sunday Newspaper and Mr. Abiodun Eromosele as the newspaper’s Group Business Editor.

According to him, “I am elated by the promotion of Mr. Shaka Momodu to the new position. A brilliant and thorough-bred journalist; he is deserving of the new assignment after rising through the ranks as a rookie reporter to this exalted position in the THISDAY stables.

“The promotion of Momodu, Iriekpen and Eromosele is a testament to the Edo spirit of hard work, diligence and excellence. We are proud of their attainment, as they have become shining examples to our young ones, who are desirous of notable role models.”

The governor noted that Iriekpen, who hails from Owan West LGA and Eromosele, from Esan West LGA, have distinguished themselves in the profession and are deserving of the honour.

“I appreciate the Board of THISDAY Newspapers for recognizing and rewarding the hard work demonstrated by these Edo sons in contributing to the growth of the media enterprise,” Obaseki added.