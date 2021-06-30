Obaseki inaugurates committee to screen political nominees

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday, inaugurated a 15-man committee, charged with the responsibility of screening political nominees that will be appointed into his cabinet.

Obaseki, during the inauguration ceremony at the Government House, Benin City, urged the committee, headed by Prof. Dennis Agbonlahhor, to submit its report on or before 15th of July, 2021.

Members of the Committee include Gen. Airende (Rtd.); Abass Yakubu; Bayo Ogedengbe; Abubakar Mustapha; Hon. Akhere Ugbesia; Prof. Okogbo Felix and Engr. M.I. Ijeghede.

Others are, Osayamwanbor Agbons; Matthew Iduoriyekemwen; Dr. (Mrs.) Bob Osazee; Prof Maureen Isoken Ebomoyi; Prof. Ahmed Uwubamwen; Hillary Otsu and Pastor Osagiede Joseph.

According to him, “We have passed that stage where people just come into the government for the sake of it; you are coming for a purpose and must be equipped to deliver on that purpose.

“We have gone round the state and asked wards and local governments to submit nominations. We have collected names and received petitions from some people expressing how happy or unhappy they were; we have received all of these and passed them on to you.

“You have to first check that the information that they gave us is correct. Do they have the qualifications? You have to interact with them and advise us. Tell us whether these people can help us deliver on our mandates.”

The governor continued: “When you make your recommendations, we then look at those your recommendations and select those that we need to select; we are running a very transparent selection process. I don’t have one name; the people have gone through the process.

“You all have very high credibility; we have engaged you in various assignments in the past, so we are very deliberate in choosing you. We trust and believe that whatever you give to us would be as you see it.”

“So, we have a lot of trust and confidence that you will do a great job for us. People are anxious; we don’t have time. We believe that in the next two to three weeks, you will come with what we can work with,” he added.

In his response, the Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Agbonlahor said, “We will try as much as possible to deliver on our mandate within the stipulated time.”