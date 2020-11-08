Obaseki, Shaibu lead youths to clean up Edo streets, roads

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, yesterday joined youths on a state-wide clean up exercise to clear debris littered in different parts of the state as a result of the hijacking of the #EndSARS protests by hoodlums.

The exercise was part of activities lined up for the inauguration of the governor and his deputy for a second term in office, which coincides with the fourth edition of the Alaghodaro Summit.

Speaking during the exercise in Benin, Governor Obaseki said cleaning the state is the focus and priority of his administration.

“Going forward, we want to create a culture where we live in a clean environment.”

He said “We will strengthen our environmental laws and penalise those whose environments are dirty as well as those who do not take our environmental laws seriously.”

He noted that cleaning the state is not the responsibility of the government alone as it cannot achieve much without collaborating with Edo people.

On his part, Shaibu commended the youths who he said came out in their numbers, making a bold statement that they are responsible and ready to clean up their city and reclaim it from hoodlums.

“Governor Obaseki is determined to support Edo youths and ensure their development, hence he created EdoJobs as an agency to alleviate poverty,” he said.