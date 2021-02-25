Obiano denies fracas with US immigration

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has denied reports that he was stopped from returning to Nigeria by authorities in the United States of America.

Online reports had said the governor was stopped from returning to Nigeria because of an altercation he had with some airport officials.

But Obiano, who spoke through the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba, described the story as fabricated.

Adinuba said, “The governor travelled with a diplomatic passport. So, the story is rubbish. It’s nonsensical and foolish to think that somebody with a diplomatic passport can be stopped from returning to his country for any reason by airport authorities.

“We know the author of that garbage. He is an aide to a governorship aspirant. He was jobless until he was engaged recently by the aspirant and he wants to impress his paymaster.”

The National Coordinator of the All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors, Chinedu Obigwe said, “The return of the governor to the country clothed the opposition elements behind the fabricated tissue of lies with shame.”