Obiozor urges Ndigbo to shun rookies for Ohanaeze leadership

The former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States of America, Prof. George Obiozor, has pledged to provide leadership that will transcend partisan politics and propaganda if elected the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Obiozor, who is also an ex-Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, said with his experience and capacity to build consensus to defend the interest of Ndigbo, he stood shoulder high above other contenders to liberate the Igbo from their current state of abyss in the country, if given the opportunity to serve.

In a message to Ndigbo made available to newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday, he insisted that the primacy of Igbo interest as opposed to self-seeking agenda and mere ambition should be the bedrock on which their desirable leadership must be anchored.

He said the Igbo dilemma in the country required pragmatic solutions and a very careful and dedicated skilled manager in the relationships between them (Ndigbo) and other nationalities, especially the national power elite.

Obiozor listed the priorities of Ndigbo as maximum security, economic stabilisation fund and sustained qualitative education, effective re-integration into the nation’s political process with effective diplomacy as opposed to confrontations or conflicts.

“The office of President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not a career or a job or position to fulfill ambition. It must particularly at this moment in our history be a position that comes through inspiration and experience to navigate the Igbo destiny through precarious times of uncertainty, doubts and general insecurity.”

Meanwhile, the former Secretary-General of the Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Dr Joe Nworgu, on Tuesday, said he was very much in the race.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo will on January 10, 2021 elect the next president-general to succeed Chief Nnia Nwodo, whose four-year term would end on January 11, 2021.

Addressing journalists in Enugu on Tuesday about the consensus candidature of Obiozor by Imo stakeholders, Nworgu said, “I am determined to contest the election any day it is fixed. I have the support of over 80 per cent of the people. I am still very much in the race.”

In a related development, the outgoing President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nwodo, has been appointed the National Coordinator of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum.

Among other mandates, he will assist the national chairman of the group and carry out leadership functions and duties that would be assigned to him for the progress of the group from time-to-time.

A statement issued on Tuesday announcing his appointment was signed by Chief Edwin Clark (Chairman), Chief Ayo Adebanjo (South-West) and Dr Pogu Bitrus (Middle Belt).